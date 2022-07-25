Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Singer Tanasha Donna has spoken on her relationship with her baby daddy and Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with Kiss FM, Tanasha disclosed that Diamond Platnumz is trying to be a good dad and she gives him credit for that.

She said;

“Honestly, not bad I mean he is trying to be a good dad and I have to give him credit for that.”

Recall that in June 2020, Tanasha claimed that Diamond was not supporting their child financially since they parted ways.

She said at the time;

“I have been doing it all on my own, to be honest. I will be 100% honest with you. I’m very real and I’m not gonna say something that is not the case with all the respect I have for him

“I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support, to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine and there is nothing that boy lacks in his life.”