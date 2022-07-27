Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Bayern Munich CEO and legendary player of the club, Oliver Kahn has distanced the German giants from a possible purchase of Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Kahn, Ronaldo, who has told Manchester United he wants to leave the club one year after returning, due to lack of Champions league football – can’t fit into his team’s football philosophy.

Kahn made this known in a chat with German publication, Bild, where he said that they have no plans to sign the Portuguese international.

“We discussed Cristiano Ronaldo internally. I consider him one of the greatest footballers ever.

“Then we came to the conclusion that, despite our appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

The 37-year-old has only been linked with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.