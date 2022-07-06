Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Grammy award winning singer, Macy Gray has elicited reactions on social media after saying that she doesn’t believe that transgender women should be allowed to compete against biological women in sport, adding that ‘Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.’

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 54-year-old singer, acknowledged that people will ‘hate me for saying this’ but ‘I know that for a fact. If you want me to call you a ‘her’, I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.’

Piers Morgan interjected saying that most public figures were too terrified to say ‘what a woman is’.

Macy agreed, saying: ‘I know!.. I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina.’

PiersMorgan said: ‘I support all trans rights to fairness and equality’.

Morgan then went on to add how he doesn’t support transgender people with ‘physical superior bodies’ that thrash on women in their sports.

She went on to say: ‘A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.’

When Piers pointed out that Harry Potter author JK Rowling had been criticized for her views on trans women, Macy said: ‘But it’s the truth.’

‘I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree… there is a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is, do you know what I mean?’.

Reacting to her statement, social media users were quick to brand the singer a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF). Other social media users also attacked Piers Morgan

One Twitter user said: ‘Did not have “Macy Gray is a terf” on my bingo card. That f****** sucks.’

Trans journalist Imara Jones wrote: ‘Oh no! [Macy Gray] has gone full transphobic on [Piers Morgan] on 4 July no less! Her selective freedom for some is a ‘no’ from me. We have so much work to do [to] help everyone see that patriarchy is a universal problem. This is sad.’

Piers then took to Twitter to urge people not to let the “savage trans activist mob” cancel Macy for her comments after the singer had acknowledged people will “hate me for saying this”.

Macy Gray, as she predicted, is already being abused, hounded, shamed & branded 'transphobic' by the usual vile, vicious mob who attack women that defend women's rights.