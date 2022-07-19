Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu, is in serious trouble.

This is after he was summoned by police following a shooting incident at Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s cousin, Said Abdalla’s home.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied MP’s car was captured by CCTV camera, with police saying the vehicle’s number plate read ‘Nyali 1’ which is associated with the lawmaker.

The incident occurred on Sunday midnight, July 17 at the Mambo roundabout in Nyali.

“Sunday midnight we received a report that Mr. Abdalla had been attacked by unknown people around the Mambo roundabout. Police officers rushed to the scene to probe the incident,” Daniel Mumasaba, the Nyali police boss said.

Efforts to get a comment from the legislator proved futile as our phone calls went unanswered.

Police reports indicate the gun attack was in relation to campaign posters ahead of the August 9 polls.

“The posters are exhibits. We are also searching for the vehicle with the initials Nyali 1 which was captured by the CCTV and was being used by the gunmen. We are looking for the suspect who was captured in the shooting,” added Mumasaba.

The outspoken Member of Parliament who joined parliament in 2017 as an independent candidate has hit headlines in the recent past when he accused the state of hiring hitmen to harm him.

This was after some unknown gunmen raided the MP’s office on June 26.

However, Mombasa Director of Criminal Investigations Barasa Walumoli refuted the claims and affirmed that the incident was a pure case of burglary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.