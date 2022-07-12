Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga seems to have panicked after the Nairobi gubernatorial debate held at Catholic University for Eastern Africa’s main campus in Karen on Monday evening.

During the debate, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja and Azimio candidate Polycarp Igathe exchanged words and political pundits stated that the former trounced the latter and he may become the next governor of Nairobi in August.

Reacting to the debate, Raila’s spokesman, Makau Mutua, warned Nairobians against electing another charlatan like Mike Sonko who was impeached last year as the Nairobi Governor due to a dozen corruption cases.

Makau further urged Nairobians to vote with their heads and not their hearts.

“In 2017, the good people of Nairobi elected a man of dubious provenance because they said he was a “man of the people.” We know the results of that EMOTIONAL choice. Let’s not repeat history for, if we do, we shall live to regret it. Vote with your heads, not your hearts,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST