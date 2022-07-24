Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga is expected to face off with his Kenya Kwanza counterpart, William Ruto, for the much anticipated presidential debate on Tuesday next week.

However, age seems to be catching up with Raila going by Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Rigathi, Raila has already panicked facing Ruto in the debate. He claimed that the former prime minister had written to the organizers, asking to be allowed to seat down during the debate since he cannot stand for the whole 90 minutes.

“Raila Odinga has already started panicking. He will not manage to stand for a whole 90 minutes and has written to the organizers asking to be allowed to sit down during the debate,” Rigathi claimed

The Kenya Kwanza strongman warned that nobody should be allowed to seat since the debate will be used to measure whether the candidates are mentally and physically fit.

“We want to tell Raila that no debate will be done when you are seated down, you should stand up for 90 minutes. This debate will measure the fitness of one’s brain and health. We ask our fifth President William Ruto not to allow anybody to seat down during the debate, we want to know who is mentally and physically fit to run the country when given the mandate,” added Gachagua.

However, he said Raila could be allowed to seat if he will insist but Ruto should be left standing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.