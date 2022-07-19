Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege. This is after it emerged that his own UDA Chairman, Johnson Muthama, has threatened to resign.

Muthama, who is seeking to be the next governor for Machakos, has stopped attending Ruto’s public rallies despite being a top-ranking official of UDA and Kenya Kwanza.

Instead, the former Machakos senator has decided to concentrate on the Machakos governorship race.

Muthama’s position in Ruto nationwide campaigns has been taken over by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who does not see eye to eye with Muthama. Ruto’s efforts to reunite the two Kamba politicians have failed spectacularly.

According to sources, Muthama wanted to resign at the same time as another party official Kipruto Kirwa, who defected to Azimio, but Ruto begged him not to.

Keen observers have noticed that Muthama rarely defends Ruto and UDA as he used to and has been isolated.

Instead, it is National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who has taken over Muthama’s mantle in Ruto’s public rallies across the country.

Sources revealed that it is just a matter of time before Muthama announces his exit from Ruto’s UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.