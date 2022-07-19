Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Has LIV Golf Wooed Away Its Main Fan Base?

You probably wouldn’t believe it, but a golf tournament featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy is currently being played at St Andrew’s. However, the main talking point in the sport remains LIV Golf and how it has potentially changed the landscape of golf forever.

LIV Golf described itself as supercharging the professional golf landscape. And it also claims it’s creating new value for fans and players alike. However, there are still question marks remaining about how golf lovers feel about LIV. And while some players have joined LIV Golf, there are others who remain against the movement.

Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest player to play golf, recently made comments to suggest that he’s at odds with the decision some of his peers have made to potentially leave tours such as the European and PGA behind to play in events hosted by LIV Golf. He feels they’re forgetting how they got to where they are and suggests the younger players in the sport will miss out.

It’s certainly a move away from tradition and, for many, what makes golf great. And, there is a lot of opposition towards LIV Golf, with long-standing sports betting services which include the likes of bwin having to decide whether they will run markets for upcoming LIV Golf events. A lot of opposition comes because the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is financing the new enterprise, bringing human rights and sports washing concerns to the fore.

Both the European and PGA Tours have never been against other tournaments taking place and players getting involved, such as the Magical Kenya Open, which took place in Nairobi in March. But LIV Golf represents something different. First, it’s competition, and already big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood have already made the switch.

And by making the switch, there have been moves by respective tours to ban these players, which naturally has a knock-on effect where the enjoyment of fans is concerned. They naturally want to see the world’s best players in action. But, if they opt to play in LIV Golf events, seeing the likes of those names mentioned above playing at The Masters and the US Open could be a thing of the past. And nobody wants that, right?

It’s also fair to say how golf fans have watched gold over the years will change because of LIV Golf’s arrival on the scene too. Most will be used to watching the action unfold live on Sky Sports, for example. But, if they want to watch their favourite players in action at LIVE Golf events, they will be forced to load up YouTube or another channel.

In the eyes of many, there was nothing wrong with the golf product, especially in the eyes of fans and viewers. And many won’t and don’t appreciate the change, which appears to be financially motivated.