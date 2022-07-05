Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A 22-year-old man suspected of killing three people at a shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark has been charged with murder.

Two Danish citizens, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen were killed in Sunday’s attack by the youngman.

Police on Monday, July 24, said the suspect had mental health issues and there is no indication of a terror motive in his attack.

He had a rifle and a knife and his shooting was random — “not motivated by gender or anything else” — they said.

The suspect appeared in front of a court in a blue T-shirt accompanied by three heavily armed officers, Danish media report.

After announcing that the hearing behind closed doors. the judge also imposed a name ban on both the suspect and the victims.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday July 4, police chief Soeren Thomassen said they believed the suspect described as “an ethnic Dane” — was acting alone and was not helped by anyone else.

The deadly attack began at Field’s shopping mall at around 17:35 (15:35 GMT) local time on Sunday, according to police reports.

The multi-storey shopping centre – one of the biggest in Denmark ,Several of those present at the shopping centre spoke of how they fled the scene or hid in toilets, shops and storage rooms. Police arrested the suspect near the mall – 13 minutes after being alerted to the attack.