Friday, 29 July 2022 – A dog has been described as the “world’s most useless guard dog” after being spotted lying down beside its owners during a drug raid.

A footage shared online showed cops arresting the three men yesterday July 28, on a ranch in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Three suspects were seen lying face-down on the floor with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

Their massive Rottweiler decided that it’s best to be compliant with officers and laid down beside them.

Officers seized 1,176 bricks containing 1.1 tonnes of cannabis from the property. Narcotics Police said the drugs was shipped to the house in Hortolandia from Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul state.

It is believed the drugs were to be sold in and around Campinas, Sao Paulo state.

While the men, one of whom owns the house, were taken to the Narcotics Police headquarters in nearby Americana, the dog remained in the property with the woman who owns the land around the house, who police say is not involved in drug trafficking.

It was also revealed that cops will return to the ranch today to check on the Rottweiler and two other dogs to see if animal protection services are needed.