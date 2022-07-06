Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 July 2022 – A Nigerian man who seems to be addicted to betting was caught on camera placing a bet while tying the knot with his lover.

The colourful church wedding was in progress and as the pastor was presiding over the ceremony, the groom quickly placed a few bets on his phone.

He did not realise that someone was filming him.

The bride was not even aware of what her newly-wed husband was doing secretly on their special day.

The video has sparked some reactions from social media users who have stated that the groom probably trying to recover the money he had spent on his wedding; others have suggested that he could be addicted to betting.

Watch video.

