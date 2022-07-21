Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 July 2022 – Cooperative University students are demanding justice after their colleague was stabbed to death at night at Gataka in Ongata Rongai.

According to social media reports, the deceased student identified as Mwamba was accosted on his way home and stabbed several times.

Angry students staged protests on Thursday morning to demand speedy investigations so that the killers can be brought to book.

They complained that insecurity in Gataka where Mwamba was brutally murdered is on the rise.

Last month, CCTV footage of a lady being accosted by heavily armed thugs in the same area went viral.

The thugs entered her house and held her hostage, before stealing electronics and other valuables.

The video caused an uproar on social media, prompting Interior CS Fred Matiangi and other senior police officers to visit the area.

Below are photos of the deceased student.

