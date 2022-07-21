Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Rapper Stivo Simple Boy has spoken against the use of contraceptives.

In a recent interview, the ‘Mihadarati’ hitmaker claimed that people should shun condoms and embrace unprotected sex.

Saying that God is against the use of condoms, he claimed that as long as couples trust each other, there is no need for using protection.

Stivo said;

I don’t encourage the use of condoms. even in the Bible, condoms are not mentioned. It is not there. If you find someone who loves you, no need to use condom.

In a past interview, he disclosed that his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, ended after a fight about premarital sex.

The artiste said he was working on staying celibate until marriage.