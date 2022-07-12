Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Roots Party presidential aspirant, George Wajackoyah, has dismissed claims that he is a government project like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at KTN News on Sunday, Wajackoyah trashed claims that he is a government project and further accused his Kenya Kwanza counterpart William Ruto of being a ‘project within a project in the government,’

“First of all Raila Odinga is a project of the government, Ruto himself is a project within a project in the government, I am here I am a project of the people,” Wajackoyah claimed.

Wajackoyah said that he is disregarded because his rivals think he is a nobody.

“There is a problem in this country. There is a problem with Ruto and his cohorts and there is also a problem with Raila and his cohorts. I came from nowhere, they disregarded me completely the way Barack Obama was disregarded,” he said.

Wajackoyah further accused the two alliances of ignoring him without making any effort to know what he was doing for society.

“If I do anything that is not favorable to Azimio or Ruto you see people coming up and tweeting. If I talk about something that favors one side another side will complain,” he stated.

