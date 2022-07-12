Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – “General Hospital” star Steve Burton has filed for divorce after 23-years of marriage.

Burton filed for divorce from his pregnant wife Sheree Gustin, who he previously accused of having another man’s baby.

TMZ reported that Burton listed March 1 as the date of separation and also cited the usual “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

He had claimed in May that Sheree was having a baby, but the baby-to-be wasn’t his.

Burton and Sheree tied the knot way back in January 1999 and they have 3 kids together. He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids.