Thursday, July 7, 2022 – It seems President Uhuru Kenyatta is hell-bent on seeing that Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t succeed him when he retires in August.

This is after he appointed Ruto’s number one enemies as his transition team.

Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza have been piling pressure on the Head of State to appoint a transition team that will facilitate a smooth transfer of power.

The team argued that the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to delay the appointment of the team was a technical move aimed at staying in power beyond August 9, 2022.

But to Kenya Kwanza’s surprise, the president appointed Ruto’s sworn enemies to oversee the handover of power to the new president after the General Election.

Among those appointed include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Others include Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Philip Kameru, Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi, State House controller Kinuthia Mbugua and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

PS Ministry of ICT Jerome Ochieng, and his National Treasury and Foreign Affairs Julius Muia and Macharia Kamau respectively were also appointed.

Devolution PS Julius Korir and his Culture and Social Service Joe Okudo as well as Solicitor General Ken Ogeto.

The committee will be tasked with organizing the security of the president-elect and organizing the necessary facilities and personnel for the president-elect.

The team which comprises a majority of Raila Odinga’s allies will also coordinate the briefings of the president as well as facilitate the outgoing president.

The transition team will fully organize the swearing-in of the president-elect.

Ruto has in the recent past engaged in a war of words with both Matiang’i and Karanja Kibicho over their active involvement in Raila Odinga’s campaigns. He has also insulted IG Mutyambai as incompetent.

