Friday, July 15, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is headed for a landslide victory in the August elections.

This was revealed by House of Clergy Bishop Elizabeth Thuiya, who claimed that God revealed to her that Raila is the next president of Kenya.

The Bishop was addressing the media as the House of Clergy Association endorsed the candidature of Raila and his running mate Martha Karua.

The association praised the former Prime Minister for his efforts in influencing the lift of the ban on the registration of churches in Kenya.

“God revealed to me that Raila is the next president of Kenya,” Bishop Thuiya said.

The endorsement of Raila by the association comes even as Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto previously challenged the church to take a stand in politics.

Speaking during the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya National Convention 2022 in Nairobi on May 11, Ruto said that the church cannot continue to remain in a neutral place.

“The church must step forward in our politics. It can no longer afford to be neutral but place itself at the centre of our politics to fashion a conversation towards a Kenya We Want; an inclusive Kenya of equal opportunities for all,” Ruto said.

This comes even as a section of indigenous church leaders drawn from the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Churches of Kenya (FEICCK) endorsed Ruto’s presidential bid, saying he understands the church better than Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.