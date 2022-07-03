Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – In an interesting turn of events, the Kikuyu Council of Elders has denounced a delegation of elders, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, who visited Deputy President William Ruto and endorsed his presidential bid.

Kung’u Muigai, who serves as the patron of the National Council of Elders, vowed to rally the Mt Kenya region behind Ruto against Uhuru’s wishes.

Addressing the press when they met Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro at their shrines in Juja, the Kiama Kia Ma Elders led by their chairman Njoroge Minae, said the Ruto allied elders went to Karen for their own benefits and that they did not have their blessings.

“We want to disown elders who recently went to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen home and endorsed him. They went there for their own benefit and not on behalf of the community. They did not have our blessings as Elders, They should come back we join hands together on August 9, and elect the person Uhuru has shown us,” stated Njoroge Minae.

“We want to have a technical knockout, that is our candidate for Azimio Raila Odinga to give the other candidate a technical knockout on a 50 +1 vote. That is what Kiama Kia Ma elders have resolved,” added another elder

The elders vowed to die with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as they endorsed his bid.

They maintained that as elders from the Mt Kenya region, they are solidly behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political stand and will massively vote for Raila Odinga in the August 9, general polls.

