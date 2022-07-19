Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – A terror suspect was nabbed and a cache of weapons recovered by General Service Unit (GSU) personnel in the Milimani area, Lamu County.

The arrest happened following an intelligence-led operation to flush out remnants of Al-Shabaab militants hiding in Boni forest.

The suspect is reportedly part of a group of other militants believed to have staged a foiled attack on a police camp recently.

He had a visible suspected gun-inflicted wound on the left leg above the ankle allegedly sustained in the previous foiled attack.

During the meticulous operation, the gallant officers recovered 1 RPG launcher, 1 RPG heat warhead, 1 booster, and 2 booster housing.

The suspect has since been placed in custody as security teams are out to pursue his accomplices believed to be holed up in the Boni forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.