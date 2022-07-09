Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered the arrest and prosecution of the DP but the National Intelligence Service (NIS) stopped it.

Speaking in Nakuru on Friday while drumming up support for Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Gachagua claimed that Uhuru had ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to arrest Ruto but NIS stopped him, warning him of dire consequences.

Gachagua said NIS told Uhuru that the arrest of Ruto could spark chaos across the country since he has nationwide support.

“DCI is being used in a bad way. The DCI had even received orders from above to level allegations against Deputy President William Ruto and then investigate him. But NIS warned them that DP Ruto has much influence and the country could experience chaos if DCI moves in and probes DP Ruto,” Gachagua claimed.

This comes even as Ruto’s team continues to assert that government agencies like DCI and EACC are being used to target DP Ruto’s allies, in order to threaten them to abandon the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.