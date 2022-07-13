Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto lost his cool yet again while addressing a disorderly Kenya Kwanza rally in Vihiga County, the home turf of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, that was marred by sibling rivalry.

Ruto’s speech was interrupted on several occasions by rival groups allied to ANC Vihiga gubernatorial candidate Alfred Agoi and UDA Sabatia parliamentary aspirant Clement Sloya.

After pleading with them on multiple occasions, a visibly angry DP took on one youthful supporter and warned him to either keep quiet or exit the meeting.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi was not present at the rally held in his backyard.

“Tuwe na heshima. Kama kuna mtu ametumwa hapa kuja kuharibu mkutano museme sahii hivi mapema ama muondoke kwa hii mkutano. Mnataka Sloya aondoke? Basi nyamazane atapata nafasi aongee. Wewe kijana wacha kunijibu, unanijibu kama nani?

“Kama umeleta kisirani kwa hii mkutano utoke. Huwezi kuja hapa kuharibu mkutano. (Let us have respect. If anyone has been sent here to cause chaos at our meeting, reveal yourself early or just leave. Sloya will not leave but will address the meeting later. Young man, do not answer me. On what basis would you answer me? Do not bring trouble here and if you want, then leave but respect our gathering),” Ruto furiously stated.

Ruto has been synonymous with slaps recently after it emerged that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, and his Interior counterpart, Fred Matiang’i on various dates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.