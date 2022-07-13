Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has given Deputy President William Ruto the last warning never to attack him again or else he will see fire.

This is after Ruto accused Raila of sponsoring fake opinion polls to breed the ground for boycotting the contest.

Speaking in Narok, Raila dismissed Ruto’s claims that he was contemplating quitting the August 9, presidential race.

He accused the DP of constantly talking ill of him.

While asking the second in command to respect him, the 77-year-old, who is giving his fifth and last attempt at the presidency, said he has never said he will boycott the polls.

“He (William Ruto) is used to talking about me, I am not his agemate. He is fond of talking things that have meaning, saying we are afraid of an election,” Raila said.

The two presidential front runners have been trading barbs in the recent past over who is more popular than the other in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession politics.

A recent survey conducted by Trends For Insights Africa (TIFA) released on Monday showed that Raila was ahead of Ruto just days to the polls; a move that did not go down well with the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.