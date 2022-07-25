Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Assistant
Qualifications/Requirements
- Diploma in front office, health records or any related field
- At least one year of experience in a hospital set-up is an added advantage
- Computer proficient
- Customer service oriented
- Good Communications skills.
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to eqaembu.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Friday, 29th July 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>