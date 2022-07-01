Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has urged Kenyans to substitute Ugali with other foods because it is becoming more expensive.

Speaking on Friday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, noted that since the price of maize flour is skyrocketing, Kenyans should seek alternative grains such as millet, sorghum, and arrow roots which are indigenous, more affordable, and healthy.

Munya noted that there are a variety of meals that Kenyans can turn to and avoid overreliance on maize. He, however, maintained that the government is working to find cheaper maize from neighbouring countries.

“Kenyans farm a lot of different types of food. We have a variety of foods here. In instances such as this where we are having a shortage, we can turn to other indigenous foods. We can embrace things such as millet and sorghum.

“I am not saying we won’t solve this problem, but we can also learn something that we have a variety and we can also look into them,” CS Munya explained.

Munya spoke a day after the government announced the reduction of the price of Unga from Sh 230 for 2kg to Sh 228.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.