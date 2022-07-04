Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged on the police officer who was arrested for intentionally teargassing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, in Kisii on Wednesday last week.

According to the Kisii Central Police boss, Peter Kimani, Constable Josephat Makori was off duty and was not expected to be at the rally in an official capacity.

He noted that the rogue officer did not attend the parade usually held at the station in the morning hours before deployments are done.

Police stated that they will continue with investigations to unravel the motive of the officer, who is accused of disrupting Karua’s rally, which left several people injured.

The revelations about the officer being off duty were made hours after he was arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate, Teresa Odera, who granted the anti-terror police ten more days to hold him.

The Magistrate stated that her orders followed the request by the police who stated that the officer’s life was in danger, citing how members of the public attacked him after the incident.

“At this stage, the prosecution has also proved beyond doubt that the safety of the accused is not guaranteed. We want to ensure he will still be alive when he comes back here,” the Magistrate ruled.

However, she directed that the officer be taken to hospital for medication since he also sustained some injuries during the skirmishes.

“The accused also confirmed this saying he is not feeling well and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu with supporting medical reports,” added Justice Odera.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.