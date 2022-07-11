Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – 26-year-old actress Florence Pugh has joined the Barbiecore trend by wearing a hot pink gown for Valentino’s haute couture show.

The “Little Women” star who left little to the imagination for her latest appearance in Rome, Italy, went completely braless in the sheer dress, giving fans a peek at her nipples.

“Technically they’re covered?” Pugh, 26, joked in a post shared to Instagram. Shortly after this, she used the hashtag “#fuckingfreethefuckingnipple” in a lengthy post explaining her decision to rock the sultry look.

She added;

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’.”

Pugh noted that the “more concerning” issue was people being “scared of breasts.” She wrote;

“It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?

“If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”