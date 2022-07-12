Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Celebrity fitness trainer, Franke JustGymit, has hinted that his breakup with his baby mamas was partially influenced by insecurities caused by lack of a father figure.

Speaking in an interview with Simulizi na Sauti, Frankie revealed that both Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka had Daddy Issues while growing up.

“The women who I’ve been with the two ladies who I’ve been with, they didn’t have the father figure. Corazon and I have talked about it. She’s never had a father figure, her dad wasn’t really there full time,’’ he said.

He further confirmed that he has broken up with Corazon, adding that he is also partially to blame for their failed relationship.

Frankie also revealed that he grew up without a father figure and this has greatly affected his relationships with his two baby mamas.

Watch a video of the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.