Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – There was drama as the late social media influencer and blogger, Frank Obegi, was being laid to rest in his rural home in Kisii.

Obegi’s brother, Leyton Teya, interrupted the funeral service while drunk and demanded to be given the microphone to speak.

“Apana. Lazima watu wanisikie, Lazima wanisikie! Nipe microphone. Lazima watu wanisikie,“ he is heard saying in the video.

Teya and his deceased brother were very close.

He has insisted that his late brother was not a fraudster as alleged on social media.

Frank Obegi was brutally murdered and his body dumped in the forest.

He was murdered alongside his friends, who were alleged to be part of a gang involved in online fraud.

Below is a video of Teya causing drama at his brother’s burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.