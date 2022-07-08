Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Former US president, Donald Trump has reacted to the killing of former Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe, calling for his killer to be dealt with ‘swiftly and harshly.’

Shinzo, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday, July 8, while delivering a speech ahead of a parliamentary election.

The former prime minister collapsed and showed no sign of life after he was shot twice in the western city of Nara, local media reported.

Mr Abe fell to the ground and was seen bleeding after he was shot at 11:30 a.m. local time by a man with a gun, local police and firefighters said.

While speaking in front of Kintetsu Railway’s Yamato-Saidaiji Station ahead of Sunday’s upper house election, Mr Abe fell to the ground after the second shot rang out, according to the police.

Mr Abe, 67, was rushed to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City and showed no vital signs, according to the local police and emergency services.

Police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF), and retrieved what appeared to be a handmade gun from the vicinity where the former prime minister was shot in Nara.

According to local media, he has since confessed to the shooting.

Reacting his Abe’s death, Trump said his assassination is ‘Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD!’.

The former US President went on to say: ‘Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him.’

Trump added: ‘He was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America. This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much.’