Saturday, 30 July 2022 – A 50-year-old Maryland woman has been arrested for for shooting her husband, a retired Baltimore police officer, after he was accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates.

Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James Weems, Jr., 57, inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

It was gathered that Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at the Mandarin Oriental hotel just before 8pm on July 21 to find James Weems suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived they asked Shanteari Weems, 50, whether there had been someone shot inside the hotel room, to which she replied, ‘he’s a child molester,’ according to court documents obtained by Fox5.

The retired policeman was rushed to the hospital, where he continues to receive treatment. Officials have not provided information on James’ condition.

Shanteari Weems had reportedly confronted her husband about accusations made by several parents of children who attend the daycare she owns and operates. After her confrontation, the situation escalated and she shot him, according to court records.

Two firearms were recovered from the hotel room, along with a notebook detailing Shanteari Weems’ plans to hurt her husband. She reportedly told police she only wanted to hurt him, not kill him.

Shanteari who was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, was charged to court today July 29.

Detectives in Baltimore County began investigating James Weems earlier this month over allegations that he abused at least three children at the day care, police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said. The warrant charges Weems with three counts each of sexual abuse of minor and second-, third- and fourth degree sex offense.

It’s not clear whether James Weems, who has not yet appeared in court, has an attorney. He was a Baltimore city police officer from 1996 to 2005 and then a “contract specialist” doing administrative work, until 2008, city police said. Garcia said James Weems assisted his wife at the day care and also did private security.