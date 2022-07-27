Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Luis Suarez has confirmed he has reached an agreement to make a sensational return to former club Nacional in Uruguay.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker was a free agent after he left LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in the summer.

After days of speculation and pleading from Nacional fans, the Uruguayan international decided that he would go play at the club where he started his professional career.

On Tuesday, Suárez shared a video with all his followers about his decision to join the club.

“First of all, I wanted to thank you for the love that both I and my family have received in recent days, which has been impressive, all the messages that have reached us. That touched our hearts in this situation that we had to decide and well, it was inevitable to accept this opportunity to have the possibility of playing again in Nacional and we have a pre-agreement with the club”, he said.

“In the next few hours, details will be finalized and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached and that we can all enjoy this new stage and see each other in the coming days,” he added.

This confirmed that Luis Suárez would be returning to play in Uruguayan football for the first time in 16 years.

During his first stint at Nacional, Suárez became the young star in that league as he scored 12 goals in 35 matches while leading the club to two league titles during his time there. Shortly thereafter, he would make his first move to Europe where he ended up at Dutch Groningen a year before sealing a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax.

He won the Eredivisie once at the Johan Cryuff Arena before he joined Liverpool in 2011 before going on to score 82 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield side.

He would only win the League Cup with Liverpool, but trophies came in abundance once he sealed a move to Barcelona in 2014, where he won four of his five LaLiga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

After six season at Camp Nou in which he scored 198 goals, he joined LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, where he won the Spanish league for the final time in 2020-21 under Diego Simeone.