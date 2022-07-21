Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 July 2022 – Popular Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei has given his fans a sneak peek of his lavish home that is under construction at his village in Kinangop.

Kiengei shared the photos after receiving a cow from a family that he helped to fundraise for medical funds to cater for their son’s treatment.

Even if the boy died, the family went to thank Kiengei for holding their hand during the trying times.

Kiengei’s followers marvelled at his posh home which is still under construction.

The top-rated radio presenter was once a street hawker in Nakuru before he landed a job at Kameme FM.

Below are photos of his home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.