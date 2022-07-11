Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 11 July 2022 – Renowned media personality, Anita Nderu, is pregnant with her first child.
The former NTV host announced this on social media via a video featuring her mzungu husband, Barret Raftery.
The couple walked down the aisle in 2021 in a private wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.
They met through a WhatsApp group and became friends before falling in love.
Below are photos of the popular media personality flaunting her baby bump.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>