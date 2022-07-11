Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 July 2022 – Renowned media personality, Anita Nderu, is pregnant with her first child.

The former NTV host announced this on social media via a video featuring her mzungu husband, Barret Raftery.

The couple walked down the aisle in 2021 in a private wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

They met through a WhatsApp group and became friends before falling in love.

Below are photos of the popular media personality flaunting her baby bump.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.