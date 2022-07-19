Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Former Director of Public Prosecutions, Philip Murgor, is now on the spot over fresh allegations of leading a corruption network in the Judiciary especially at the Court of Appeal where his wife is a judge.

Murgor who was sacked as the DPP during former President Mwai Kibaki’s NARC regime, is now accused of using the position of his wife Justice Agnes Murgor who is a Judge at the Court of Appeal to corruptly influence big cases before the appellate court.

According to insiders in the judiciary, Murgor has been using the position of his wife at the Court of Appeal to influence cases by using corrupt Judges and lawyers with interest in prominent cases.

Murgor was adversely mentioned as an agent of the corrupt network within the Judiciary by suspended High Court Judge, Said Juma Chitembwe. President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Justice Chitembwe and appointed a tribunal to probe allegations of gross misconduct.

Chitembwe is accused of taking bribes to influence cases before the Court including the case which was challenging the removal from office of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Back to Murgor, the former controversial DPP is said to be the henchman for corrupt Judges and lawyers and he’s said to be always ready to assist with cash for justice before the courts.

Murgor is among top lawyers who applied for the post of Chief Justice to succeed David Maraga but was disqualified over his past dirty deals.

The former DPP was also recently sacked by the current DPP Noordin Haji as a State Prosecutor after members of the public filed petitions over his past conduct. Murgor is currently handling the murder case of Tob Cohen and has been accused of forging the late Cohen’s will in favour of the widow, Sarah Wairimu, despite the late tycoon leaving behind three wills.