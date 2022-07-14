Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Mesut Ozil has been announced as an Istanbul Basaksehir player just 29 minutes after having his Fenerbahce contract ripped up.

The former Arsenal star, 33, only joined Fenerbahce 18 months ago but had his contract ripped up on Wednesday.

Basaksehir, who finished fourth last season eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce teased Ozil’s arrival on Twitter.

The Turkish club shared a post on Twitter which simply read, “@M10,” – Ozil’s handle.

The tweet was accompanied by 35 seconds of a popular Turkish song called Kir Zincirlerini.

Ozil moved to Fenerbahce in January 2021 after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract but his departure after 18 months was confirmed on Wednesday, before his move to Basaksehir was announced.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract but his departure after 18 months was confirmed on Wednesday, before his move to Basaksehir was announced.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said: “It has been agreed that the contract between our club and Mesut Ozil will be terminated by mutual agreement. We wish Mesut Ozil success for the rest of his career.”

“We wish Mesut Ozil success for the rest of his career.”

Ozil last featured for Fenerbahce in March and played 36 matches for the side in total, scoring nine goals and assisting three.

He joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and went on to make 184 Premier League appearances.