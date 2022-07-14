Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against stealing his victory in August.

Speaking in Nyamira town during a campaign rally on Thursday, Ruto said he has heard rumours that Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s men have hatched a plan of rigging him out during the August 9th presidential election.

“We will not accept to be shortchanged by some greedy individuals who are seated in Nairobi hotels trying to manipulate the future of this country,” Ruto said.

The remarks by the DP come after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa took to their Facebook pages to allege a plot to steal Ruto’s votes.

Sudi said the government through the ICT ministry has hired IT experts to try to hack IEBC systems in August and add manipulate the election in favor of Raila Odinga.

Barasa on his part said the government is planning to use parallel BVRT Kits to rig the election in favor of Raila Odinga.

The two said they are on the watch out and will, therefore, not allow that to happen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.