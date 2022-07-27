Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated his competitor, Raila Odinga, for snubbing the presidential debate yesterday.

Speaking during the debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Ruto dismissed Raila’s reasons for not attending the debate, saying the Azimio candidate feared ‘facing him because he has no agenda for Kenya.

According to Ruto, the former prime minister could not articulate his agenda to Kenyans and that’s why he kept off the debate.

Besides, Ruto claimed that Raila Odinga was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘project’ and that’s why he snubbed the debate in order not to embarrass his master on matters of corruption.

“My competitor is not here because he doesn’t have a plan nor an agenda. He is not here because he doesn’t want to answer difficult questions.

“In fact, he could not come because he is not a real candidate but a project,” Ruto stated.

The Azimio presidential candidate withdrew from the debate on Tuesday claiming he could not debate a ‘thief’.

“Mimi siwezi enda kufanya debate na mwizi. Sina haja kuongea na wezi. Tukutane na yeye kwa debe” Odinga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.