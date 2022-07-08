Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take Raila Odinga to Greece to witness the printing of ballot papers if that will make him happy.

Speaking in Marsabit, Ruto said he had no problem with the election commission and was ready for the August election.

He noted that IEBC should give Raila access to the printing of ballot papers so long as the election is held on August 9.

“Ile mimi nataka niulize IEBC, wapeleka huyu mtu wa kitendawili aone mahali kura zinajapishwa, wampatie kazi yote sinafanywa, hata akitaka ndugu yake asimamie kura lakini bora uchaguzi ufanyike tarehe tisa mwezi wa nane, kwa sababu wananchi wameamua lazima kitendawili aende nyambani,( Am asking IEBC to take the Kitendawili man to see where the ballot papers are being printed, even if he wants his brother to be in charge of the election so long as the election is held on August 9 because Kenyans have decided to send him home),” Ruto said.

At the same time, the DP urged the Azimio presidential candidate to prepare for the election instead of resorting to threats and propaganda.

“Ile mimi nataka kuuliza watu wa kusimia ni kwamba wajipange twende kwa uchaguzi wananchi wa Kenya waamue, na wasianze kutuletea vitisho, wasianze propaganda (What am requesting my competitors is to prepare for the elections, Kenyans will decide. They should not start issuing threats and propaganda),” said Ruto.

