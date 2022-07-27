Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to stage a sensational rematch.

This is coming nearly five years since Mayweather defeated the UFC superstar in a boxing clash by securing a tenth round TKO victory in Las Vegas back in August 2017.

The Sun has now reported that Mayweather is willing to once again put his unbeaten record on the line in a money-spinning match against McGregor.

Mayweather has not fought professionally in the ring since his victory over the Irishman.

It’s said the two parties are close to cutting a deal after Mayweather offered McGregor $157.9million (£130m) for a rematch.

McGregor is only willing to fight Mayweather if the American’s 50-0 undefeated record is on the line.

The fight would be at 155lbs, meaning McGregor would have to cut some weight after he has reportedly tipped the scales at over 190lbs since breaking his leg.

It’s said that the Mayweather would see the rematch with McGregor as the ‘end of the Mayweather era’ and ‘start of the Gervonta Davis era’.

Mayweather is looking at the bout to take place next March in the Middle East, with a potential fight between Davis and Ryan Garcia as an undercard fight.

McGregor hinted at a potential rematch with Mayweather in a now deleted post he made on his Instagram account last month.

Alongside a picture of their first fight, he hinted at the pair facing off one more time as he wrote: ‘I accept.’