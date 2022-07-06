Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 July 2022 – Cop Albert Kipchumba has bought himself boots worth Ksh 102,000 as a gift to commemorate the day he walked barefoot during a school trip.

The flamboyant cop, who is popular on social media, was brought up in a humble background.

At the age of 9, he was excited to go on a school trip but he had no shoes.

He tried to borrow shoes from his friends but they all turned him down.

According to Kipchumba, he was the only pupil without shoes.

Now that he can afford to splash money around, he imported some designer boots from Britain which he flaunted on social media.

Check out his Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.