Tuesday July 12, 2022 – UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja and his Jubilee counterpart, Polycarp Igathe, engaged in a heated debate yesterday during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate which was hosted at the Catholic University of Eastern and Africa (CUEA) main campus, with each candidate selling his agenda to the electorate.

It was feared the self-styled super senator would not show up after delaying arriving for the debate which Igathe started alone.

But despite arriving late into the second round of the debate, Sakaja impressed many with his articulate response to the issues affecting Nairobians and what the solutions are.

Notwithstanding the fake degree claim hanging over his head, many experts and random social media polls suggested that Sakaja outdid Polycarp Igathe by far in the debate.

For instance, a Twitter poll done by Leon Lidigu dubbed ‘in whose hands is Nairobi safe?’ showed that Johnson Sakaja got 69 percent while Igathe had 31 percent.

Furthermore, out of 4,386 Twitter users polled by journalist-turned-lawyer, David Makali, placed Sakaja at 75 percent against his bitter rival Polycarp Igathe who got 25 percent.

While there was little praise for Igathe from Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition team, Sakaja received overwhelming praise from Kenya Kwanza Alliance-allied politicians and supporters.

“Brilliant. Well done. It is over. Go and do well to Nairobians,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said in a tweet.

“Swear in Johnson Sakaja as Governor of Nairobi. Very coherent, sharp in mind, and Brilliant… Nairobi can trust Johnson Sakaja to be governor than Polycarp Igathe who is the Deep State candidate,” another user said.

“It was so obvious; Igathe was just mumbling and eating words… Sakaja is very knowledgeable and knows Nairobi and all the details. The guy was composed. I think Igathe thought he had tossed him off balance by chiding him with a degree,” another user said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.