Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi would have been president in 2013 were it not for Deputy President William Ruto and his friend and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

This was revealed by Kindiki, who stated that it was Ruto and him, who thwarted Mudavadi’s presidential ambitions in 2013.

Speaking during a rally in North Imenti, Meru County, Kindiki described President Uhuru Kenyatta as a weak leader, who was always willing to let go of power when put under pressure recounting the 2013 Mudavadi incident.

He divulged that he was the one who tore an agreement that President Uhuru Kenyatta signed, declaring that he had abandoned his presidential bid and handed over the baton to the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

According to the good professor, Uhuru had developed cold feet after the international community threatened to sanction Kenya if he ascended to power and opted to shelve his bid, but the Senator stopped him in time.

“In 2013, when it was declared that the country would face sanctions by the international community, he went and signed an agreement to transfer power and his candidature to another candidate.”

“It was I and DP Ruto who went to his house and told him that he could not change the decision of the vote and that he must be on the ballot. I am the one who tore the agreement he had written while hiding under his bed,” he stated.

The UDA Chief Agent told off the president, stating that he was only in power because of the formidable team behind him in 2013 and 2017 that held his hand when he pushed him even when he doubted himself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.