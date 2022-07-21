Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has fired back at Deputy President William Ruto after an attack on her ability to get married.

Ruto, who was on a campaign trail in Kitui County on Tuesday, questioned residents about where Ngilu had gone.

It is while interacting with residents that the DP questioned whether Ngilu fits the bill to be married since she was too old for any man to marry.

“Kwani mama mzee hivi anaweza kuolewa? Ataolewa na nani? (Can such an old woman be married? Who will marry her)?” the DP asked.

In a rejoinder, Ngilu has termed the DP remarks as a disrespect to the women of Kenya.

She went on to add that the remarks have demonstrated how he is unfit for leadership.

“If you cannot respect women, you cannot respect anybody else- Because it is from women you come. William Ruto you can insult women all you want. But in this election, women will make a major statement,” she tweeted.

Ruto was campaigning for the UDA Kitui governor candidate Jonathan Mueke when he attacked Ngilu.

“Na ule mama (seemingly Ngilu) alienda aje (Where did that woman go to)?” the DP posed to the crowd.

It is then that a section of the crowd shouted: “Alienda Bondo (She went to Bondo)”.

The DP then posed: ” Aliendaje Bondo, mlikataza yeye kura ( How did she go to Bondo, did you deny her votes)?”

Ruto’s question is in reference to Ngilu’s move to quit the governor race.

A person in the crowd shouted: “Aliolewa Bondo (She was married in Bondo)”.

The comment prompted Ruto’s remarks on Ngilu’s marriageability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.