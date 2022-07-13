Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: Innovative Finance Advisory Model Analyst

Sector: Research & Development

Employment Category: Fixed Term

Employment Type: Full-Time

Open to Expatriates: No

Location: Nairobi, IHUB, Kenya

Job Description

This role is open to candidates located in NY, DC, US Remote, Jordan and Kenya.

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people to survive, rebuild, and gain control of their future. Founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, today we operate in 40 countries and 22 U.S. cities.

The Airbel Impact Lab is IRC’s Research and Innovation team: We design, test and scale life-changing solutions for people affected by conflict and disaster. We created a new, simpler approach to treating acute malnutrition, we’ve developed a WhatsApp-based educational product to reach out-of-school students, and we’ve built a tool to simplify conducting cost-analyses and increase transparency in the sector.

We’re an interdisciplinary team, with designers, strategists, finance experts, economists, behavioral scientists, and researchers all working together on critical problems. We’re looking for our next Financial Analyst to join the team.

About you

As the newest addition to our Innovative Finance Practice, you’ll support the management of the practice’s advisory model pilot, an innovative approach to impact investing that brings together investors from the development and private sector, with experts from the humanitarian sector. Working with a wide variety of stakeholders across multiple time zones and technical capabilities, you will coordinate the pilot’s various subprojects and communications, as well as support the development of impact investment measurement and risk management framework. This is a cutting-edge approach to blended finance investing for communities affected by conflict and crisis designed to drive more capital to where it is needed the most. Your work will be integral to the pilot’s success.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Develop coordination and communications strategy for the ongoing Innovative Finance Advisory Model: You’ll work closely with the Innovative Finance practice lead as well as the technical lead from Economic Recovery and Development to support the development of the core strategy for the advisory model pilot coordination, learning, and communications. This includes day to day stakeholder management and coordination, internal and external communications plans, documentation of lessons learned, organization of investor workshops and training, as well as supporting investment management, impact measurement, and risk mitigation framework development. You’ll see immediate impact from your work: you’ll be ensuring that the innovative finance advisory model pilot – the first of its kind – is managed and measured successfully.

2. Support the development of an investment pipeline: Leveraging evidence and learning generated from the initial pilot, you will use your skills in finance and investment management to develop a wider pipeline of potential impact investing transactions, as well as partnerships.

3. Support Advisory Model strategic initiatives: You’ll facilitate decision-making with key stakeholders and organizational leadership by helping to assess and articulate pathways, framing trade-offs, and outlining resource requirements for different advisory model initiatives.

This role is a great fit for someone who likes developing new approaches to complex problems, who can drive teams towards effective and efficient decisions, who loves iterating ideas with colleagues, and finally, someone who can jump between high-level strategy and operational plans, budgets, and the details of execution. You are passionate about impact investing and its promise to improve outcomes in communities where increased investment and resilience is most needed.

Key Working Relationships:

Position Reports to: Innovative Finance Practice Lead

Position directly supervises: N/A

Indirect Reporting: Technical Advisor, Enterprise Development & Employment, IRC Economic Recovery and Development Technical Unit

Other Internal and/or external contacts:

Internal:

· Chief Research and Innovation Officer

· Jordan Country and Regional Directors, and other IRC countries/regions as relevant

· Economic Recovery and Development Technical Unit, Jordan, and other IRC technical teams as relevant

Minimum Requirements

· You have a bachelor’s degree or with equivalent professional experience, including 1-2 years of experience in conducting strategic planning, project management, impact investing, leading on qualitative and quantitative analysis to inform decision-making, and executing on plans.

· You’re great at solving complex problems, bringing together quantitative modeling and qualitative analysis, and can distill data into actionable insights.

· You’re able to engage and align an interdisciplinary team, communicate with senior leaders, and facilitate a group to make effective decisions

· You work well in a distributed, multicultural, fast paced environment

Preferred Requirements

· Experience as an analyst at either a bank or private equity firm

· Working knowledge of public finance and infrastructure investment, including related financial modeling

· Fluency/working proficiency in Arabic

· Previous work in either humanitarian or development contexts

· Familiarity with quantitative and qualitative research methodologies

· Experience/familiarity with NGO setting

Working Environment:

· Standard work office environment

How to Apply

The IRC and IRC workers must adhere to the values and principles outlined in IRC Way – Standards for Professional Conduct. These are Integrity, Service, and Accountability. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and enforces policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Anti Workplace Harassment, Fiscal Integrity, and Anti-Retaliation.