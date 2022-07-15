Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY – FINANCE INTERN

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to engage an Intern in its Finance Unit to learn in the profession while assisting with administrative and other Finance-related tasks for an initial period of three months.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Support the Payables Accountant in ensuring efficient, timely and accurate recording and payment processing in Microsoft Dynamics.

Assist in developing and maintaining an effective filing, archiving and record keeping system- both paper and electronic.

Assist in bank reconciliation and verification of the vendor balances in the system.

Assist in the organization and preparation of biweekly meetings which includes preparation of biweekly reports and taking of minutes.

Assist in supporting annual audits by retrieving the sampled documents.

Assist in ensuring proper documentation of payment vouchers and all other supporting documents.

Assist in the thorough review and verification of all transactions at point of entry by ensuring appropriate purchase order matching, credit terms and adherence to appropriate authorization and budget confirmation and clearance.

Support in the effective running of daily financial activities of APHRC.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field; should have graduated in the last six (6) months.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by July 20, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons