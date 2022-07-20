Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WEF/HR/2022/5: ASSISTANT MANAGER, FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION – WEF GRADE 4 (1 POSITION)

Basic Pay Minimum Ksh; 85,021 – Maximum Ksh; 128,609 PM

An employee at this level will be reporting to the Deputy Manager, Finance and Administration and will be responsible for the following:

(a) Duties and Responsibilities: –

Contribute to formulation and implementation of financial, administrative and accounting policies and procedures;

Supervise staff under the officer within Finance & Administration Department, preparing work schedules and assigning specific duties to them;

Preparation and implementation of the Fund’s annual budget and work plans and reporting on the Fund’s performance/status on quarterly basis;

Budgetary controls and management of accounting methods and financial returns; and prioritization of projects and activities for the purpose of financial allocation and reporting;

Ensure timely preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure (MTEF) budget for the Fund and participate in presentation of the same to Treasury and relevant parliamentary committees;

Management of office accommodation and equipment, customer care services, registry services, transport services, security and records management;

Ensuring that sound accounting principles and controls are applied to all financial transactions of the Fund;

Assist in managing both the internal and the external audit process and coordinating responses to audit issues as they arise from time to time;

Reviewing bank reconciliations for all accounts on a monthly basis;

Assist in Budget preparation and administration;

Assist in Preparation of management reports and financial statements;

Assist in preparation of quarterly management reports;

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, the job holder must have: –

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field (Accounting or Finance Option) from a recognized university;

Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in a financial related discipline is an added advantage;

Served in a comparable position with at least 7 years relevant work experience in a reputable organization;

Holder of a requisite professional qualification CPA(K) or ACCA;

Proven proficiency in computer applications;

Must be a member of a recognized professional Body in good standing.

(c) Competencies required

Attention to detail;

Integrity, transparency and accountability;

Leadership & decision-making skills;

Good Communication and Interpersonal skills;

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and on strict deadlines;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Further, details on the job & person specifications including applicable basic salaries are available on Public Service Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke (In the Jobs category under the advertised jobs section).

Applications clearly marked with the position reference and title and including detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, professional qualifications, testimonials, day-time telephone number, names and addresses of three professional referees should be delivered to the Fund by hand, courier or post so as to reach the address below on or before 8th August 2022 by 5:00 PM.

The Chief Executive Officer

Women Enterprise Fund

11th Floor, Britam Tower

P.O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI.

After selection, successful candidates will be expected to provide details of their current salary and the following documents: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Clearance from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Women Enterprise Fund is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.