Finance and Administration Manager

About Kenya Climate Ventures

Kenya Climate Ventures(KCV), http://www.kcv.co.ke, is an impact investment venture fund, seeking to accelerate access to climate smart solutions by providing tailored and targeted financial, technical assistance and business development support to early and growth stage businesses in Kenya. We invest in agribusiness, commercial forestry, renewable energy, water, and waste management sectors, with a focus on small and growing businesses (SGBs) whose commercial growth and success will have a positive impact on target markets, communities, and the environment in Kenya.

Your Role and Responsibilities

While reporting to CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager, you will be responsible for overall financial management, including budgeting and monitoring of project expenditure, financial reporting and auditing, forecasting expenditures, and maintaining and supervising project accounts, books of accounts, banking and financial operations, and all administrative work.

You will work in liaison with the investment and enterprise development mangers to;

• Supervise finance officer and office administration staff;

• Establish effective accounting and book keeping systems and procedures and oversees accounting services;

• Establish and implements internal controls, and administrative systems, policies and procedures to ensure that KCV’s day–to–day operational activities are efficient and effective, and are in-line with approved strategic initiatives and budgetary allocations;

• Manage accounts payable, accounts receivable, purchasing, donations processing and receipting, payment of invoices, payroll and bills;

• Maintain records of income and expenditure in financial database.

• Ensures adequate cash flow for the organization’s requirements, by monitoring funder/ investors remittances, and preparing requests for funds as needed;

• Prepares and presents quarterly and yearly financial budgets and cash flow forecasts, and works with co – managers to actively monitor and understand budget variances;

• Lead preparation of nalytical report on budget and expenditure on a regular basis;

• Review monthly financial statements from the finance officer and prepare narrative reports;

• Manage bank accounts and monitors reconciliations, transactions including wire transfers, credit cards, and keeping track of signing authorities;

• Prepare documents and schedules for annual audit, and liaises with auditors;

• Manage liquidity, and foreign exchange per established policies and procedures;

• Facilitation of information flow, coordination of schedule and other logistic arrangements;

• Coordinate procurement activities of KCV;

• Advise and assist international staff, experts and consultants on all issues of allowances, salary advances, travel claims and other financial matters; authorize payments due for claims and services;

• Lead preparation of detailed cost estimates and participate in budget analysis and projections as required;

Maintain delivery records and make transactions; maintain inventory of project assets; prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports;

• Ensure that activities and policies meet board policies and directions, criteria by funders, as well as legislative requirements in the countries in which KCV operates;

• Recommend policies and procedures in areas encompassing finance and accounting, privacy, IT, compensation for the consideration of the

Management and Board of Directors;

• Coordinate effective development and administration of IT systems, such as databases, email, cloud filing, back-up and online

communication tools;

• Coordinate basic administrative systems for the company, including information resources, general filing, electronic filing, personnel records, contracts and leases, subscriptions, insurance.

Do you have what is takes?

Qualifications include;

• Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, or a related field;Master’s preferred;

• At least 7 years of experience with project financial management, including financial controls, accounting, and audit, reporting, and expense validation.

• Ability to work across various teams with excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to build consensus and navigate complex operating environments, including demonstrated experience managing and supervising financial, administrative, and procurement personnel;

• Strong analytical and computer skills, with an emphasis on budget and financial analysis;

• Have professional qualifications in Finance (CPA, ACCAl or related field is mandatory;

• Be a member of a professional body;

• Experience working on a similar role within the investment industry, is an added advantage.

• Have strong proficiency in advanced excel features;

• Have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely pot orally and in writing;

• Be fluent in English.

In addition to listed qualifications above, a suitable applicant should be passionate about driving results in a fast – paced company (and industry), with a proven ability to work effectively within a team with timely and high quality delivery.

Employment– Full – time employment

Workplace – Nairobi – Kenya, with frequent travel to KCV’s markets Starting Date – September 2022

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their up to date CV with their contact details, details of current and expected remuneration, the names of three referees and a cover letter demonstrating how you meet our requirements to hr@kcv.co.ke. The email subject should refer to the position being applied for

Closing date for applications is 30th July 2022. Only short-listed candidates

will be contacted. Kenya Climate Ventures is an equal opportunity employer.