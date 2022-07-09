Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met religious leaders at State House, Nairobi where he told them the reason why he almost surrendered during the 2017 Presidential election.

Uhuru who has less than 1 month in office, told the leaders that after the Supreme Court nullified his win, he wanted to go home to his rural village in Ichaweri, Gatundu South since he didn’t want to cause bloodshed in the country.

Uhuru said the script by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his troops was to cause bloodshed in the country and he didn’t want to fall into their trap.

“They thought I would send police, but I did not because I knew if I followed that script (Raila Odinga and ODM) we would have ended up fighting and sending the country to war. That would have resulted in bloodshed and loss of lives and I was not interested in shedding blood. Because I did not fight back (ODM and Raila Odinga) came to me and asked that we talk and I agreed,” Uhuru said.

