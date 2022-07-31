Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – UFC fighter, Julianna Pena was rushed to hospital to see a plastic surgeon after losing a ‘big chunk’ of her forehead during her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in Texas.

The 32-year-old was knocked down three times and left with a gaping cut on her forehead before the judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 in Nunes’ favour on Saturday night, July 30.

The Washington-born fighter took several gruesome blows to the head and ended up looking like something out of a horror movie as blood poured down her face.

UFC chief Dana White, confirmed she was immediately taken to see specialists as soon as her defeat was confirmed by the judges after lasting the distance.

White said: ‘Julianna’s got a big chunk missing from her forehead.

‘She’s going to see a plastic surgeon right now.’

White also admitted it could be the end of Pena’s incredible career, despite only being crowned UFC bantamweight world champion by beating Nunes in a major upset in December.

White added: ‘It takes some time to heal and then I don’t know.

‘She got pretty banged up tonight, she got five or six knockdowns in the first two rounds.

‘She was hurt. She needs to take some time off, relax, spend some time with her daughter and then we will go from there.’

Nunes beat Julianna Pena by unanimous decision after a thrilling five-round battle in front of a crowd of 19,442 at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on Saturday, reclaiming the bantamweight title.

White added: ‘I thought it was completely dominant. There was five knockdowns in the first two rounds. There’s a big difference between submission attempts and knockdowns.

‘They’re not even comparable. Julianna’s tough as nails and her will to win is second-to-none. She wanted to win.

‘I think as dominant as Amanda was – and she was dominant tonight – I didn’t think it was close in any way, shape or form. It was a complete shutout.’