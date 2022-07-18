Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – The British dad who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee they took into their home has cried out that he is now broke.

Security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his partner Lorna Garnett, the mother of their two daughters, took in 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians.

Tony and Lorna had been together for 10 years before they sponsored Soffia to escape war-torn Ukraine.

But, Tony immediately fell in love with Sofiia in their Bradford home, sparking a furious row that split their family.

Just 10 days after Sofiia moved into the family home, Tony left his partner and ran off with the Ukrainian refugee.

Now, he says he is broke because he has lost jobs over his affair with Sofiia.

He told the Daily Star: “I’ve been trying to get by and survive with Sofiia with nowt.

“I want to show people that I’m not a scrounger for government benefits, I know what is right.

“I used to have a very successful business. I’ve dedicated myself to it, some weeks I put over 80 hours a week into it.”

Tony said that he ran a security firm that had contracts he lost due to his relationship attracting so much attention.

He added: “Now and again I’m sending door staff to pubs and clubs but I’ve gone from earning nearly 2k a week to earning jack s***.”

This comes four days after it was revealed that Tony had released a rap criticising “an ex”.

The rap video was posted less than 24 hours after he was hit with a court order preventing him from contacting Lorna after she alleged he had sent her abusive texts.

Hours after the court hearing on Wednesday, July 13, Tony put out a YouTube song called “Ukraine to UK Rain” in which he accuses an “ex” of being “two-faced” and playing with his emotion like a video console”.

He raps: “I’m now with a blonde – but yes, my ex was a brunette.”

The song describes Ukraine as “a country torn apart with war crimes and bad pain”.

It also includes the lines: “Should I have stayed there just to be with my kids? No thank you, not today. You see my mental state forbids.”

He told MailOnline after the rap was released: “It’s important for me to explain my side of things. I didn’t name her, I just said ‘my ex’ in the lyrics. I know that won’t get me into trouble because a solicitor told me. It could be any ex I’m referring to. I told the judge that I’d be writing music about what had happened to me.”